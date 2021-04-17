Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Amid the surge in COVID-19 infections in Chhattisgarh, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has suspended its OPD and OT services from today till further orders.

However, Trauma and Emergency services, Labour and Emergency OT services will continue.

"Due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, AIIMS Raipur will suspend routine OPD and routine OT services at 'A' and 'B' Block from 17 April 2021 till further orders," the order issued by the institute said.

The order also mentioned that a total of 30 beds have been added in the COVID-19 ward of the institute including 10 ICU beds.

"Trauma and Emergency services and Labour and Emergency OT services will continue to work 24x7 along with COVID-19 services. Telemedicine service will be available for follow-up patients," it added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,21,769 active COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, while the cumulative cases of the infection have gone up to 3,74,289.

The death toll in the state has mounted to 5,442. (ANI)

