Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday visited the residence of late Assistant Engineer Uzma Fatima who lost her life in the Srisailam Power Plant fire mishap.

"It is saddening that in yesterday's Srisailam power plant mishap nine people lost their lives. Today I met the father of deceased Uzma Fatima who lost her life in the fire mishap. Her father said that Fatima was a bright student and had worked hard since. Considering her performance she was given a seat in one of the top colleges CBIT," said Owaisi.

"Later she qualified as a merit student and was granted admission. Then she attempted the exam at Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited and qualified on merit and was granted the job of Assistant Engineer," he added.

Owaisi said that during the mishap, she had already moved out from the tunnel but went inside again as very few people knew the route to move out, said Owaisi.

"She acted bravely to guide those who were stuck inside the tunnel. This is clearly seen in the CCTV camera. We urge the Telangana State Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to order an enquiry so that such an incident does not occur again," he added.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced Rs 50 lakh ex gratia payment for Deputy Engineer Srinivas Goud's family and Rs 25 lakh each for families of others who died in a fire incident at Srisailam Left Bank Hydel Power Station (SLBHP) of the Srisailam reservoir in Nagarkurnool district of the state.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Rao announced one job each to families of the deceased and also extended other department benefits.

Nine persons who were trapped inside the SLBHP have lost their lives in the fire accident while three injured employees are getting treatment at the hospital, said Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, a massive fire broke out inside the powerhouse of the Srisailam left bank hydroelectric project at around 10.30 pm. (ANI)

