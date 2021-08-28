Meerut (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) An AIMIM councillor was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants here on Saturday, police said.

Zubair (40), a resident of Dhabai Nagar of Nauchandi Police Station area, was sitting in a car outside his house in the morning when the incident took place, Superintendent of Police (city) Vineet Bhatnagar said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) councillor from ward 80 was taken to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead, he added.

Meanwhile, the assailants managed to flee from the spot.

The police are suspecting property dispute as the reason behind the murder.

