Hyderabad (Telangana), September 17 (ANI): Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has been refusing to officially celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day.

Reddy hoisted the national flag at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in the state and said, "September 17 is a historic day for Telangana. However, the AIMIM has been refusing to celebrate the day."

Also Read | Nokia C01 Plus Budget Phone Launched in India; Prices, Features and Specifications.

"BJP has been long demanding the official celebration of the occasion," added the Union Minister.

Earlier on Thursday, DK Aruna, the National Vice-President of BJP demanded the official celebration of Telangana Liberation Day on September 17. (ANI)

Also Read | India's Biggest Man-Made Forest To Come Up in Chhattisgarh's Nandini on Unproductive Barren Land and Abandoned Mining Belt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)