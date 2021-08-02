Bhadohi (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi Monday said the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM will be "blown away by an SP storm" in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year.

He claimed that Owaisi and other leaders like him were propped up by the BJP and the BSP to divide the Muslim votes knowing fully well that they are losing the polls.

Talking to reporters after a meeting here of party organisations, Maharashtra SP president Azmi said, "Owaisi's party (AIMIM) will be blown away in the face of an SP storm in the coming elections."

"Since the BJP knows that it is losing, it wants some Owaisis or Azads to enter the electoral fray or the BSP fields Muslim candidates to divide their votes. But the people are now alert," he said.

The AIMIM has announced it would contest 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022.

Praising Samajwadi Party's national president Akhilesh Yadav. Azmi said Uttar Pradesh can achieve development only if he leads the state as its chief minister.

Speaking about the Congress, Azmi said there is a need for the party to improve its organisation.

It should have a leader who is aware of the conditions prevailing in the country, who talks about farmers and knows how to speak Hindi well, he said.

He said the Congress demanded from its allies and contested 70 seats in Bihar and performed poorly. It did similar things in West Bengal, he said.

"The Congress is not realising the present reality. We want a national party like the Congress to be strong. It has to first strengthen itself in places where there are no other parties like the SP," he said.

Azmi also faced opposition from a section of the SP leader in the district with a faction led by corporator Danish Rumi Siddiqui taking out a procession and raising slogans against him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)