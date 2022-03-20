Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 20 (ANI): After getting a boost by winning Punjab assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now set its focus on Rajasthan and decided to hold a two-day convention in Jaipur to strengthen the organisation in the state where Assembly Elections are slated to be held next year.

The two-day convention will be held in Jaipur on March 26 and 27.

According to the party, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who is also national spokesperson for the AAP and the state-in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan, will hold discussions on the welfare of the party.

AAP's state co-incharge Khemchand Jagirdar told ANI that the convention will 'strengthen' the organisation in Rajasthan.

"AAP is eyeing to win 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan, whose preparation will be done from Birla Auditorium in Jaipur. We will hold a state-level 'Vijayotsav Samaroh' with workers on March 26-27, in which many leaders will attend and Sanjay Singh ji will come," Jagirdar said.

Khemchand Jagirdar further informed that a brainstorming session will be held regarding its organizational expansion and upcoming programs of the party. "Many prominent people will also take membership of the Aam Aadmi Party. The public's trust in AAP is continuously increasing. This is the reason that after Delhi, the party has come with full vigour in Punjab. This victory journey of the party will continue even further and its effect will also be seen in the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan," he said.

Earlier, on March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly. The legislators were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Protem Speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

The AAP leader and the party's face for recently held Punjab Assembly polls Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 16.

The AAP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls winning 92 seats, sidelining most of its rivals. (ANI)

