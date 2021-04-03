New Delhi (India), April 3 (ANI): All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) General Secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani passed away on Saturday.

Rahmani was ailing for the last few weeks and was under treatment in a hospital.

"General Secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani sahab RA has expired. It is an irreparable loss for the entire Muslim Ummah. Appeal for prayers and patience to all Muslims. Indeed to Allah we belong and to Him we return," tweeted the AIMPLB. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)