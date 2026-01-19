Patna (Bihar) [India], January 19 (ANI) Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sanjay Saraogi on Monday described the filing of nomination by the party's leader Nitin Nabin for the post of national president as the beginning of a new era in the party.

He called it a major example of the BJP's internal democratic system and its policy of promoting grassroots workers.

Also Read | CSJMU: IIT Kanpur Honours Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University With SWAYAM-NPTEL Aspirant Award for Digital Education Leadership.

Sanjay Saraogi said that this day was extremely significant for every BJP worker. He stated that the BJP remains a political organisation that strictly follows a strong organisational framework and democratic processes.

After the nomination of the new national president, a formal announcement will be made on Tuesday, he said.

Also Read | WBBPE Primary Teacher Interview Schedule 2026 Out at wbbpe.wb.gov.in: WBBPE Releases Dates for 2nd Phase of Teacher Recruitment, Know Steps To Download Call Letter.

Saraogi said, "BJP is not a party of any one caste or family, but a party that functions as a family, where every worker is given equal respect." Taking a swipe at dynastic politics, he said that while other parties promote only family members, in the BJP, every worker is considered an integral part.

Expressing confidence, the Bihar BJP president said that Nitin Navin, who is popular among party workers, will prove to be a capable and strong national president. He added that Nitin Navin, a native of Patna, makes the moment even more special for Bihar.

Sanjay Saraogi said, "Today is an important day for Indian politics, but it is the biggest day for Bihar. This moment will be recorded as a historic chapter in the country's political history."

Meanwhile, BJP leader K Laxman announced that Nitin Nabin has been proposed for the post of BJP National President after 37 sets of Nomination Papers were received in his favour.

Laxman, BJP's national returning officer for 'Sangathan Parv', said that the process to elect the party's national president was initiated after the election of 30 State Presidents across 36 states.

"The BJP National President Election process was initiated after the election of 30 State Presidents out of 36 States, well above the required number of completing a minimum of 50 per cent of the States. Now, after the period of withdrawal, in my capacity of National Returning Officer, Sangathan Parv, Bharatiya Janata Party, I hereby announce that only 1 name, that of Shri Nitin Nabin, has been proposed for the post of National President of Bharatiya Janata Party," Laxma said in a press statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)