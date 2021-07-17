Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 17 (PTI)Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria visited the Southern Air Command (SAC) here on Saturday and appreciated its efforts in fast tracking numerous infrastructure initiatives and undertaking tasks of operational significance within its area of responsibility.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) had also attended the Southern Air Command (SAC) commanders' conference on July 15 and 16 andreiterated the need for IAF to remain ever ready for fulfilling its operational mandate.

The CAS also expressed satisfaction at the swift operationalisation achieved by newly inducted assets, particularly the LCA Tejas and Su-30 MKI squadrons,a defense release said.

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the SAC received the Chief of Air Staff on his arrival and briefed him on the status of operational preparedness of the Command.

