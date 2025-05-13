New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Air India on Tuesday announced the cancellation of two-way flight operations to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot for Tuesday.

The move follows a similar announcement from IndiGo. The Airline have announced the cancellation of its flight operations to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot airports for May 13.

In a statement posted on X, Air India said, "In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May."

"We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated," it added.

Earlier Air India had announced that it is working towards commencing flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot.

Air India took to X to announce this travel advisory. The airlines said that their teams are working to bring operations at these airports back to normal.

"Following a notification from aviation authorities on the reopening of airports, Air India is working towards progressively commencing flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot. We appreciate your understanding at this time as our teams work on bringing operations at these airports back to normal. Please stay tuned for further updates," Air India said.

On Monday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) also announced the reopening of 32 airports across northern and western India for civil flight operations, three days after their temporary closure was extended until Thursday next (May 15) amid escalating India-Pakistan conflict.

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Samb, with Army sources saying that a small number of drones had come into the Samba sector and were being engaged.

Army sources said that comparatively, a very small number of drones have come in the Samba sector, and they are being engaged, and there is nothing to be alarmed about. (ANI)

