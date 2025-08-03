New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Air India's flight AI349, which was scheduled to operate from Singapore to Chennai on Sunday, was cancelled due to a "maintenance task identified prior to departure, which required additional time for rectification", the airline said in a statement.

Making "every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience" caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption, it said.

"Flight AI349 scheduled to operate from Singapore to Chennai on 3 August has been cancelled due to a maintenance task identified prior to departure which required additional time for rectification. Our ground colleagues in Singapore are making every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption," the Air India Spokesperson said in a statement on X.

The arrangements were made to fly the passengers to Chennai at the earliest, it said.

"Hotel accommodation is being provided, and full refunds on cancellation, or complimentary rescheduling, are also being offered to passengers based on their preference. At Air India, the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain top priority," the statement later added.

The airline also advised passengers to stay updated through Air India's official website and customer care channels.

Earlier today, passengers scheduled to fly from Bhubaneswar to Delhi on Air India's flight AI500 faced unexpected disruptions as the airline cancelled the service due to a technical issue.

The airline cited abnormal cabin temperatures on the ground as the reason behind the cancellation.

In an official statement, an Air India Spokesperson said, "Flight AI500 scheduled to operate from Bhubaneswar to Delhi on 3 August has been cancelled due to a technical issue causing high cabin temperature on ground prior to the departure. Our airport team in Bhubaneswar is assisting the impacted passengers with alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused". (ANI)

