New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Strengthening connectivity between Thailand and Uttar Pradesh, Air India Express, India's first international value carrier, has announced weekly flights between Varanasi and Bangkok starting February 1, 2026.

The new service will offer travellers from Varanasi convenient non-stop connectivity to one of Asia's most popular leisure destinations. Similarly, it will provide convenient options for tourists from Thailand to visit Varanasi, Sarnath, and other major attractions on the Buddhist circuit. Bookings are now open on the airline's award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, mobile app, and other major booking channels.

Speaking on the announcement, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said, "The introduction of this non-stop service to Bangkok provides seamless access to one of India's most sought-after international destinations. It aligns with our strategic focus on enhancing direct international connectivity from the nation's rapidly growing non-metro and Tier-II cities."

"For inbound travellers, the service strengthens access to Varanasi - one of the world's oldest continually inhabited cities and widely regarded as India's spiritual capital - while further developing the Buddhist travel circuit for visitors from Thailand. This new connection reflects our credo of expanding the network with meaningful connections, supporting our commitment to deliver greater convenience and value to our guests," Singh added.

This launch will further build on Air India Express' presence in Thailand. The airline currently connects Bangkok with Bengaluru, Lucknow, Pune, and Surat, and operates direct flights between Hyderabad and Phuket.

This service also enhances the Air India Express operations from Varanasi, where the airline currently operates more than 70 weekly flights from the city to Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

Air India Express was the first airline to launch international operations from Varanasi, directly connecting the city to Sharjah in August 2015, placing Varanasi on the international travel map. Within Uttar Pradesh, Air India Express also operates from Ayodhya, Hindon, and Lucknow.

Air India Express has recently unveiled a new cabin experience on its Boeing 737-8 aircraft, alongside its latest brand campaign, 'Xplore More, Xpress More', which encourages travellers to immerse themselves in local culture and discover new experiences across its expansive network of over 60 destinations.

The refreshed cabin features seats with superior padding, thicker armrests, and improved legroom ranging from 29 to 38 inches. Each seat is equipped with in-seat USB charging ports, the cabins have ovens installed to serve hot 'Gourmair' meals, refreshed interiors with brand-new carpets, and advanced Boeing Sky Interior mood lighting, creating a modern, warm, and welcoming ambience that reflects the airline's commitment to a comfortable and memorable flying experience.

The airline's 'Tales of India' initiative celebrates the country's artistic and cultural diversity through tail arts inspired by regional traditions and crafts. The initiative brings to life over 50 indigenous arts from 25 states, featuring on each of the airline's new aircraft, including the iconic Banarasi weave and Chikankari embroidery.

From Varanasi: Air India Express operates over 70 weekly flights from Varanasi connecting directly to three destinations, including Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai and two international destinations: Bangkok and Sharjah.

Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 30 domestic destinations: Agartala, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Goa, Guwahati, Imphal, Indore, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Nagpur, North Goa, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair), Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and eight international destinations: Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Phuket, and Riyadh. (ANI)

