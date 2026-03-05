Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 5 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday unveiled the first copy of the postal stamp and special cover in Gandhinagar, highlighting the cultural significance of the 'Kawant Ger Mela', according to a release from the Chief Minister's office.

Postmaster General of the North and South Gujarat regions, Krishna Kumar Yadav, presented this postal stamp and cover to Chief Minister Patel.

This initiative will help bring national and international recognition to the state's rich tribal culture and heritage, the release stated.

On this occasion, Chhota Udepur Lok Sabha MP Jashubhai Rathva, MLA Abhesinh Tadvi, Chhota Udepur Collector Gargi Jain, Senior Superintendent of Posts R.B. Thakor, and representatives of the Rathva tribal community were present.

Notably, the Kawant Ger Mela is more than a festival; it preserves the state's tribal culture, arts, and traditions, passing them to future generations while symbolising harmony with nature and social unity.

The fair highlights Gujarat's rich tribal heritage and vibrant life, showcasing 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'.

Earlier, CM Patel inaugurated various projects at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad. He said that Gujarat is committed to implementing the vision of women-led development given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He addressed the gathering on the occasion of naming the Gujarat University Convention Centre as Vidyagauri Nilkanth Sabhapuram, the inauguration of the newly built Research Park, and the launch of the fifth edition of herSTART.

The herSTART initiative by the Gujarat University Startup and Entrepreneurship Council (GUSEC) provides incubation, mentorship, and market access support to women-led startups. The fifth edition of the programme has commenced at Gujarat University.

On this occasion, CM said that Startup India, launched by PM Modi to guide the innovations of the country's youth, has now become a revolution, a release said. A decade ago, there were fewer than 500 startups in India; today, the number has increased to around 2 lakh, with nearly half led by women. He added that India has also emerged as a leading nation in women-led startup funding. (ANI)

