New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): An Air India flight operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on Tuesday suffered an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after the aircraft landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

The APU allows an aircraft to operate autonomously without relying on ground support equipment.

According to the airline, the incident occurred while the aircraft was parked at the gate and passengers had begun to disembark.

"Flight AI 315, operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 22 July 2025, experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it had landed and parked at the gate. The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and the APU was automatically shut down as per system design," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

"There was some damage to the aircraft, however, passengers and crew members disembarked normally, and are safe. The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified," the statement read.

No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew members. The aircraft remains grounded at Delhi pending a technical evaluation and inspection by regulatory authorities, it added.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

