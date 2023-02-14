New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) GE Aerospace on Tuesday said it has signed a deal with Air India for the largest LEAP engine order of more than 800 LEAP engines for the airline's orders of 400 Airbus and Boeing single-aisle aircraft.

Besides, GE Aerospace has an order for 40 GEnx-1B and 20 GE9X engines as well as multi-year engine services agreement with respect to 20 Boeing 787 and 10 Boeing 777X aircraft.

"Air India also announced a CFM order for more than 800 LEAP engines, the largest LEAP order ever, to power its entire narrow-body purchase of 210 Airbus A320/A321neo aircraft and 190 Boeing 737 MAX-family aircraft. The announcement includes a multi-year CFM services agreement," it said in a release.

CFM is an equal joint venture between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. CFM manufactures LEAP engines.

"Over the last decade, we have introduced a new portfolio of commercial engines that are significantly more fuel efficient, quieter, and emit less CO2... This record order reflects our strong product renewal and our customer's continued confidence in our engines," Russell Stokes, President and CEO Commercial Engines and Services for GE Aerospace, said.

Air India on Tuesday announced that it will acquire a total 470 planes from Airbus and Boeing.

