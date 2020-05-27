India News | Air India Security Staff Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 27 (ANI): A 50-year-old man, who is a member of security staff in Air India, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The man is a permanent resident of Delhi.

According to the District Public Relations Office, Ludhiana, the man came back from Delhi on May 25 onboard a domestic flight. (ANI)

