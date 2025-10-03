New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Air India is shifting select domestic flights to Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), citing the ongoing expansion activities at Terminal 3 by Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) to augment international passenger capacity, read an official statement from the airline operator on Friday.

Air India will relocate 60 of its 180 daily domestic departures out of Delhi to the upgraded Terminal 2 (T2). Concurrently, Air India Express will move all its domestic operations to the newly renovated and upgraded Terminal 1 (T1).

"The terminal enlargement works will reduce domestic capacity at T3, necessitating the relocation of certain domestic operations of Air India and Air India Express, effective 26 October 2025", the statement read.

Notably, all international flights of Air India and Air India Express will continue to operate from T3 Delhi Airport.

To avoid any possible confusion, Air India flights from Delhi T2 will be renumbered in four digits, prefixed with '1' (AI1XXX), as the company said "this clear distinction will help travellers to easily identify that their flight operates from/to T2."

To ensure a smooth experience, Air India and Air India Express will be proactively notifying all guests who hold bookings for flights relocating to T2 and T1 (for Air India Express guests), via their registered contact details, the company's statement mentioned.

Passengers making new Air India bookings on AI1XXX-series flights (departing from T2) will be clearly notified that their flight operates from T2. Guests booking Air India Express domestic flights for travel from/to Delhi will also receive notifications.

People who booked Air India or Air India Express with connections, carrying boarding passes for their onward flights will be provided inter-terminal transfers between T1, T2, and T3. This service applies to connections between Air India flights, Air India Express flights, and on applicable codeshare connections.

"Any through-checked baggage for these guests will be seamlessly transferred airside, eliminating the need to collect and recheck baggage during terminal transfers", the statement read.

For all guests requiring transfers between T1, T2 and T3, Delhi International Airport provides a shuttle service running every 10 minutes, ensuring quick and easy connectivity between the terminals. Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM) and those requiring special assistance can also opt for a comfortable buggy ride between T2 and T3.

People who booked AI and AI Express flights are also advised to update their contact details in their bookings with accurate information, to receive timely notifications. Guests are also advised to verify their flight details and terminal information prior to travel through the official channels of Air India and Air India Express. (ANI)

