New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): An Air India ferry flight that was moved from Mumbai to pick up passengers stranded for nearly two days in Russia's Magadan safely landed in San Francisco.

An Air India flight, headed to San Francisco from New Delhi with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted to Magadan in Russia on Tuesday after a technical issue with one of its engines.

As per the airline, Flight AI173D landed safely in San Francisco (SFO) at 0007 hours on 08 June 2023 (local time).

"All our passengers are being extended maximum on-ground assistance with clearance formalities and provided other necessary support," Air India said in a tweet.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the airline said it had mobilised additional on-ground support at the destination to carry out the smooth clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival. (ANI)

