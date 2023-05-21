Jammu, May 21 (PTI) Air Officer Incharge Administration (AOA) of Indian Air Force, Air Marshal K Anantharaman, on Sunday visited the Air Force station here, a defence spokesman said.

Accompanied by Director Education (Schools) at Air Headquarter, and Deputy Command Education Officer, Headquarter Western Air Command, the Air Marshal was received by Air Officer Commanding, Jammu, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Surpasses Maharashtra in Sugar Production This Season.

On arrival, the spokesman said, the Air Marshal was briefed on operation and administrative infrastructure and security preparedness of the station.

He also visited the Air Force School which has come up with a state-of-the-art Wi-Fi enabled campus.

Also Read | Punjab to Telecast Gurbani From Golden Temple On All Channels, Announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Air Marshal also visited various ongoing work sites and interacted with young officers of the base.

He appreciated the operation and security orientation of the station and complimented the team for setting new benchmarks, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)