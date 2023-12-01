New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Air Marshal Makarand Ranade assumed the appointment of Director General (Inspection and Safety) in New Delhi on Friday, an official statement said.

He succeeds Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor, who was superannuated on November 30, 2023, after more than 38 years of distinguished service.An alumnus of National Defence College, New Delhi, and College Interarmee de Defence in Paris, France, the Air Marshal was commissioned in the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986.

In a career spanning over 36 years, the Air Marshal has held key field and staff appointments. These include command of a fighter squadron and two flying stations. He has been directing staff at the Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment as well as at the Defence Services Staff College.

He has served as Air Attache at the Embassy of India in Kabul, Afghanistan. His staff appointments at Air HQ include Director, Personnel Officers, Principal Director, Directorate of Air Staff Inspection and Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Space).

Before his present appointment, he was the Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ Western Air Command, New Delhi.The Air Marshal was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) in 2006 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2020. (ANI)

