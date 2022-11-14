New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Delhi's air quality remained in the very poor category on Monday morning, while the minimum temperature settled a notch above the season's average at 14.1 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9:am was 309.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 86 per cent.

The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 303 on Sunday, as was on Saturday. It was 346 on Friday and 295 on Thursday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.PTI SLB

