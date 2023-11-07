Nagpur, Nov 7 (PTI) The air quality index (AQI) in Maharashtra's Nagpur district has fluctuated between moderate to poor due to various factors since mid-October, a senior official from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) said on Tuesday.

Nagpur city on Tuesday recorded an overall average AQI of 188, which falls in the moderate category, he said.

Nagpur only exceeds two parameters, PM10 and PM 2.5, out of 12 categories of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (2009), he said.

While the limit for PM10 is 100 points and PM 2.5 is 60 points in 24 hours on average, Nagpur has recorded up to 200 points, which is common in winter, the official said.

These two parameters are high due to cumulative effect, and it cannot be attributed to power plants, transportation among other factors, he said.

Considering the worsening air quality in several cities, the Maharashtra health department on Monday issued an advisory asking people to avoid outdoor morning and late evening walks, running, jogging and physical exercise when the AQI turns "poor to severe". It said sentinel surveillance of acute illnesses have been attributed to air pollution in 17 cities across the state.

The Bombay High Court on Monday set a limit for fireworks between 7 pm and 10 pm for residents of Mumbai during Diwali and directed that vehicles transporting construction material and debris to construction sites must be covered completely with tarpaulin till Friday.

