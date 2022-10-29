New Delhi, October 29: Air quality in Delhi fell into 'severe' category with AQI of 457 in the Anand Vihar area on Saturday and it was also recorded in the severe category in Noida, as per National Air Quality Index.

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi's overall air quality was 381 in 'very poor' category in the afternoon. In the Delhi University area, the air quality was at 399, also in the 'very poor' category. Delhi Air Pollution: Blanket of Smog Covers National Capital As Pollution Worsens to ‘Very Poor’ Category, AQI Standing at 323 (See Pics).

On Mathura road, it was 380. In Gurugram it was 349 while Noida was worst with an AQI of 411 in severe category. Today morning the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category with the overall air quality index (AQI) at 309. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Turns ‘Poor’ in National Capital, CAQM Asks States To Strictly Enforce Pollution Control Measures.

Morning walkers, cyclists, and joggers working out near India Gate amid dipping air quality in New Delhi were seen affected due to the dip in the air quality. "We're from Gurugram. There is breathing difficulty and irritation in the eyes," a member of a group of cyclists told ANI.

People felt this way because, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in the overall Delhi region was in the 'very poor' category at 309.

"Local surface winds are 6 to 8 km/h (Max Temperature 32 deg C; Min 14-15 deg C) for the next three days that cause weak dispersion of pollutants. Peak 'Mixing layer height' during daytime (~1.0-1.5 km) leads to moderate vertical dispersion of pollutants," read SAFAR's official statistics.

The air quality watchdog also informed that strong winds at the transport level blowing from the northwest direction from stubble burning areas are likely to transport pollutants to Delhi and its share in Delhi's PM2.5 is likely to increase further.

Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha told ANI that Severe category AQI is very dangerous for health and it affects even healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)