New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Major airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air, Qatar Airways and Emirates, on Monday have suspended or extended suspension of flights to and from Middle Eastern destinations amid ongoing regional tensions, offering passengers full flexibility with waivers and refunds.

IndiGo announced on X on Monday that it has continued to meticulously evaluate the evolving regional developments and their potential impact on flight operations, and after reviewing the latest operational inputs, is taking the course that it believes is most responsible for its guests, given the priority of safety.

Also Read | Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2026 Out at samastha.in: Know Steps To Check Scorecards As Over 1.6 Lakh Students Pass Class 5, 7, 10 and 12 Examinations.

"As part of our continued precautionary approach, the temporary suspension of select international flights operating through parts of the Middle Eastern airspace has been extended. Additionally, certain other international services have been put on align operations with evolving conditions. Please check your flight status for the latest updates," IndiGo said in a travel advisory.

The airline added that it is extending full flexibility and waivers for travel to and from select cities, along with other impacted Air flights to international sectors, until March 7, 2026, for bookings made on or before February 28, 2026.

Also Read | 'Daughter's Pregnancy Outside Wedlock for an Average Indian Is a Nightmare': Allahabad High Court Upholds Life Term of Couple Who Killed Pregnant Minor Daughter and Tenant in 2014.

"Customers may reschedule at no additional cost or opt for a credit shell. If your booking is impacted, you will receive timely notifications on your registered contact number, and our teams are ready to provide assistance and guide you through the available options," IndiGo stated.

Akasa Air announced suspension of all flights to and from Jordan, Doha, Kuwait and Riyadh for March 3, 2026.

"Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, all Akasa Air flights to and from Jordan, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh have also been suspended for March 03, 2026. We will continue updating our flight status for these destinations, based on the situation as it unfolds," Akasa Air said in a travel update.

For all bookings made to or from these cities until March 7, 2026, passengers may opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel at no additional cost.

"Our teams will continue to closely monitor the safety and security environment and proactively adjust our operations as required. Passengers are requested to check their flight status before commencing travel to the airport. For any further assistance, please feel free to contact our 24x7 Akasa Care Centre," the airline added.

Qatar Airways also announced that its flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

"Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace. A further update will be provided on March 03 by 09:00 Doha time (06:00 UTC). Customers are advised to monitor the latest flight information on qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile app," the airline stated.

Emirates announced the temporary suspension of all operations to and from Dubai up until 1500 hours UAE time on Tuesday, March 3, due to multiple regional airspace closures.

"The situation remains dynamic and is assessed continuously. We urge all customers to review the latest operational updates on http://emirates.com and check their email for any notifications about changes or cancellations to their flights before travelling to the airport," Emirates stated.

For customers booked to travel before or on March 5, Emirates is offering two options: rebook on an alternate flight for travel on or before March 20, or request a full refund.

"Customers impacted by flight cancellations must contact their travel agency for rebooking. If booked directly with Emirates, please contact us. All city check-in points across Dubai are temporarily closed until further notice," the airline said.

Emirates added, "We are actively monitoring the situation and engaging with relevant authorities. We apologize to customers affected by disruptions for any inconvenience caused. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority."

The flight suspensions and disruptions come amid escalating tensions in the West Asia after US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran that led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family.

Following the strikes, Iran also launched a wave of strikes, using drones and missiles targeting multiple arab countries in the region, which have resulted in airspace closures across the region and widespread impact on international aviation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)