Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 7 (ANI): Amid a row over land for the second airport in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia should not indulge in politics over the issue.

"They need 1,000 acres of land for another airport in Kolkata. Can I bulldoze existing houses? We cannot just evict people. The Union Civil Aviation Minister should not do politics. I am not like them who killed farmers. I will not let another Singur and Nandigram happen."

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of delaying the approval of the project files related to civil aviation and appealed Trinamool Congress chief to move the files fast to ensure state's development.

"We want Bengal to progress in the field of civil aircraft, but it will not happen without the help of the state government... I want to appeal to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that if you want development then move the files fast," Scindia told ANI.

Sharing Aviation Ministry plans with regards to the development of airports in West Bengal, Scindia said that they plan to build a second airport in Kolkata as the existing airport in the state capital is already working in full strength.

Union Minister alleged that same situation persists in with regards to in Bagdogra, Hasimara and Kalaikunda airports in West Bengal. (ANI)

