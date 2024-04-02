Visual of the cultural performance during the event (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Airports Authority of India (AAI), the mainstay of Civil Aviation in the country celebrated its 29th Annual Day on April 1 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi with full grandeur.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia, Union MoS Vijay Kumar Singh, Secretary at Civil Aviation Ministry, Vumlunmang Vualnam, AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar, along with the board members of AAI and senior officials were present on the occasion.

While addressing the audience, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "The gathering at the event exemplifies the AAI Employees unwavering dedication to the organisation's commitment towards growth".

Scindia also commended the collective efforts of AAI and other aviation stakeholders, which have propelled India's aviation sector to unprecedented heights and solidified its position in the global aviation ecosystem.

In his welcome address, AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar said, "The Airports Authority of India takes pride in being the backbone of the Indian Civil Aviation Industry and driving its growth with innovation in technology and modernisation of infrastructure."

Sanjeev mentioned the record CAPEX achieved by the organisation in the past years and added that in the FY 2023-24 the organisation achieved more than Rs 5200 Crore CAPEX.

The cultural celebration kickstarted with Ganesh Vandana by Zenith Dance Group followed by many other wonderful performances by the group.

After this, the stage was opened for the musical extravaganza by renowned singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan along with folk singer Maithili Thakur.

Popular artists performed their famous compositions which regaled the audience present.

On the eve of the 29th Annual Day, awards were given away to AAI Airports and officials by chairman Sanjeev Kumar. (ANI)

