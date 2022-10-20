Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 20 (ANI): At a time when the country's oldest political party Congress gets its first non-Gandhi president after 24 years and the party is preparing to emerge as a new avatar to take on the ruling BJP heavily, Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) alleged that the Assam Congress is now working as the 'A-Team' of BJP in Assam.

AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary Karim Uddin Barbhuiya said that instead of fighting against the BJP in Assam, Congress is now working with an agenda to finish AIUDF.

"There is the government of BJP, but Congress is now against its alliance partner AIUDF and Badruddin Ajmal with an agenda to finish the AIUDF and to help BJP. The Assam Congress is now reading the script written by the BJP. The Assam Congress is the 'A-Team' of the BJP and they are openly with the ruling party. I want to ask Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah, you said that you will take strong action against the Congress MLAs who voted for BJP in the Presidential Election and termed them as 'Gaddar', but why you haven't take action against them so far. The Assam Congress is now in the pocket of the BJP," Barbhuiya said.

The AIUDF MLA told ANI that his party will form the government in Assam in the coming days with the help of regional forces.

"Our assessment is correct and it will be visible after the 2024 and 2026 election results. The people of Assam will decide it and the people of the state will break the ego of BJP," he said.

AIUDF MLA also claimed that his party will win at least 3 seats and a maximum of six seats in Assam in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Earlier, we had won three seats and we were in the second position in other seats in previous elections. In the upcoming Lok Sabha election, we will win at least three seats and there will a chance to win other three seats also. The way Congress is following the instructions of BJP, their number will be big zero in 2024 in Assam," he said.

The AIUDF leader further alleged that the Assam Congress is working to break the Opposition by following the instruction of the BJP.

"In this way, Congress will not be able to win a single seat in 2024 in Assam. We hope that the people of Assam will support us in the coming days because we are raising the voice of the people of the state. Political hold of any political party is temporary," the AIUDF MLA added.

Barbhuiya further said that AIUDF is gradually spreading its organizational base across the state and as of now the party has formed 20 district committees.

"In the coming days, we will touch the rest of the areas. The people of every caste and community are now with us," the AIUDF MLA said.

He also claimed that the ruling BJP will not be able to win 12 out of 14 seats in Assam in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

