New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Sunday approved the appointment of Ajay Bhadoo as Deputy Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India.

"Appointment of Ajay Bhadoo, lAS (GJ:1999), as Deputy Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for an overall tenure of five years upto 24/07/2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a press release by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet read.

Back in July 2020, he was appointed as Joint Secretary to former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Bhadoo, a Gujarat batch IAS officer has also served as the Vadodara Municipal Commissioner.

He took charge of the Municipal Commissioner's post in July 2018. (ANI)

