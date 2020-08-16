New Delhi, August 16: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed Ajay Maken as the General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan. Maken will replace Avinash Pandey with immediate effect, according to the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Also Read | 4G Internet Services in Jammu And Kashmir's Ganderbal And Udhampur Districts to be Restored on Trial Basis from Tonight.

Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal issued the order in this regard. This comes two days after the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan won vote of confidence in the state Assembly on August 14 by voice vote. The two factions in the Congress-led by Gehlot and Pilot had come together ahead of the Assembly session.

Pilot had the support of 18 other MLAs. He was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief last month after his differences with Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. Pilot was miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

