Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) The meetings of AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken with the Congress leaders of Jaipur and Ajmer divisions were postponed due to the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee.

Maken, who arrived in Jaipur on Sunday, was scheduled to meet the leaders of Jaipur on Tuesday and Ajmer on Wednesday to take feedback on various issues but the meetings were postponed following which he returned to Delhi.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara tweeted that the programmes have been postponed.

"Divisional wise feedback program has been postponed due to the seven-day state mourning announced on the death of former President Mukherjee. Now, Jaipur and Ajmer division meeting will be held on September 8 and 9 respectively," Dotasra tweeted.

Party sources informed that Maken would come back next week and hold the meetings.

Before leaving for Delhi, the senior Congress leader met Dotasra, women and child development minister Mamta Bhupesh, MLA Rafiq Khan and others.

Since political appointments in the Congress ruled state are pending, some of the leaders also gave Maken their bio-data.

Similarly, those aspiring for posts in the party organisation also gave their bio-data to the new AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan, the source said.

The Rajasthan BJP also postponed the proposed protest against the Congress government of the state till September 8.

Meanwhile, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V said that Mukherjee's demise was the biggest loss for the country.

"Not only Congress, but the whole county is in grief. He worked for people and this is the biggest loss for this country," he said.

Mukherjee died on Monday after a three-week battle with multiple ailments. PTI NIT SDA AG

