Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party faction under Ajit Pawar and 15 of his MLAs on Monday met Sharad Pawar at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai and asked him to ensure the party stays united.

However, an NCP spokesperson said such meetings would not make a difference since the action of the breakaway group was beyond rectification and had caused a trust deficit.

Also Read | Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar-Led Faction Meets Sharad Pawar Again, Seeks to Keep NCP Intact.

This is the second meeting of Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister on July 2, and his MLAs with the NCP supremo in two days.

Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel, who was part of the meeting, said he and Ajit Pawar would attend the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

Also Read | Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Fixes August 7 for Final Hearing of Pleas Against Remission to Convicts.

"In today's meeting with Sharad Pawar, we again asked him to ensure that the NCP stays united," Patel said.

Those MLAs (of the Ajit Pawar faction) who could not meet Sharad Pawar during the meeting held on Sunday were present on this occasion, Patel told reporters.

However, Clyde Crasto, NCP national spokesperson, called the meeting a "failed attempt" and said "a lot of water has flown under the bridge of trust".

"Yet another failed attempt by the breakaway NCP group (referring to Ajit Pawar faction) to show the people of Maharashtra that they can pacify Sharad Pawar Saheb," Crasto said.

"It will not make any difference because a lot of water has flown under the bridge of trust. What this group has done cannot be rectified now," Crasto, part of the Sharad Pawar faction, said.

On July 2, Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, had joined the Eknath Shinde government.

Ajit Pawar was made deputy chief minister, while the eight MLAs were sworn in as ministers.

On Sunday, the deputy CM and some ministers from his camp had met Sharad Pawar in YB Chavan Centre.

Talking to reporters after the meeting on Sunday, Praful Patel had said they made a request to Sharad Pawar to keep the party united.

The NCP founder listened to them quietly but didn't give any reaction, Patel had said.

He had added the group did not take Sharad Pawar's prior appointment but came to the Chavan centre directly after they came to know that he was present there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)