Amritsar, Apr 8 (PTI) The five Sikh high priests led by the Jathedar Akal Takht on Tuesday directed the former Jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib to appear before them.

Talking to media persons here, Akal Takht Jathedar (head priest) Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said former Jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib Giani Iqbal Singh has been directed to appear before the five Sikh high priests as serious complaints of religious misconduct were received against him.

He also said that unless he appeared at Akal Takht to give clarification and clear his position, he would not attend any religious congregation or any religious programme.

