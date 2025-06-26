East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said that the Akhanda Godavari Project marks a significant milestone in the cultural, spiritual, and economic potential of the Godavari region.

Earlier in the day, he and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat performed bhumi puja for the ₹94 crore project on the banks of the river Godavari in Rajamahendravaram City here.

"Respected Hon'ble Union Minister Sri @gssjodhpurJi (Gajendra Singh Shekhawat), It was an honour to have you in Rajamahendravaram for the foundation stone ceremony of the Akhanda Godavari Project. This project marks a significant milestone in the cultural, spiritual, and economic potential of the Godavari region," Kalyan said in a post on X.

Kalyan also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"From rejuvenating the historic Havelock Bridge to transforming Pushkar Ghat, and creating enriching experiences like the Kadiyam Nursery Centre, the Nidadavole Temple development shows a deep commitment to development and preserving our heritage. With the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams in sight, this effort will truly redefine cultural heritage tourism in Andhra Pradesh's progress. My heartfelt thanks to Hon'ble Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi Ji and the @MinOfCultureGoI @tourismgoi for the constant support from the Union Government in realising this dream project," Kalyan said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shekhawat said that the project will boost heritage tourism, ushering in a new era for Godavari's spiritual and economic landscape. He added that the project will revitalise the iconic Havelock Bridge, redevelop Pushkar Ghat, create a Kadiyam Nursery Experience Centre, and enhance pilgrim infrastructure at Nidadavol.

"Wonderful to be in Rajamahendravaram along with Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Shri @PawanKalyan garu to participate in laying the foundation stone of the "Akhanda Godavari" project," Shekhawat said in a post on X.

"At a cost of ₹94.44 crore, this transformative cultural-tourism project under the SASCI scheme will revitalise the iconic Havelock Bridge, redevelop Pushkar Ghat, create a Kadiyam Nursery Experience Centre, and enhance pilgrim infrastructure at Nidadavolu. It will boost heritage tourism, ushering in a new era for Godavari's spiritual and economic landscape," he added. (ANI)

