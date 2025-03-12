Lucknow, Mar 12 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government was protecting land mafia and criminals in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav, in a statement, said that under the BJP rule, land-grabbing incidents have surged, with the poor being harassed and forced to transfer their land under duress.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Directs YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh To Remove Defamatory Video Against Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

"BJP is the biggest land mafia party. Since coming to power, BJP leaders have been terrorising the poor and forcibly snatching their land," he said.

He alleged that land registrations in districts, including Ayodhya, exposed the reality of the government's land policies.

Also Read | ISRO Earns USD 439 Million via Launching 393 Foreign and 3 Indian Satellites in 10 Years: Minister Jitendra Singh.

"Now, even retired Army officers are not being spared. Land mafia are capturing their properties, assaulting them, and issuing threats. The law and order situation has hit rock bottom," he said.

The former UP chief minister cited the instance of a retired brigadier being allegedly attacked when he opposed the illegal occupation of his land.

"The situation is deteriorating daily, and land mafia are flourishing under government protection in every district," he alleged.

"The government itself is acquiring land from the poor and farmers at throwaway prices and handing it over to its favourites," he alleged.

The SP leader asserted that under the BJP rule, "anarchy prevails across the state," and the administration is acting under political pressure, ignoring the grievances of the poor and helpless.

"Public anger against the BJP's policies and governance is growing, and in the 2027 Assembly elections, the people will completely overthrow the BJP's arrogance of power," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)