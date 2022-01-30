Firozabad/Hathras (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday alleged that Akhilesh Yadav, as chief minister, had withdrawn cases against those accused of attacking a CRPF camp in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur in 2008.

He also wondered why rivals of the BJP like leaders of other countries instead of India.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Chandigarh: Woman Duped of Rs 10 Lakh by Cyber Fraudster Posing as Bank Representative.

Addressing a rally in Hathras, Nadda alleged, "The saddest thing is that Akhilesh Ji has sided with terrorism. Terrorists had attacked a CRPF camp in Rampur and seven jawans were killed. One rickshaw puller was also killed. But no action was taken."

"Later, the central agencies arrested seven people, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Shahabuddin. Akhilesh Ji, as chief minister, withdrew the cases registered against them. The Allahabad High Court quashed his decision. Of the seven, four were awarded death sentence and three were given life imprisonment."

Also Read | Easemy Trip Q3 Profit Soars by 83.8%.

"Is the state safe in the hands of such people? Will you give the keys of Uttar Pradesh to such people?" Nadda asked the rally.

Referring to Akhilesh Yadav's remarks apparently equating Muhammad Ali Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel in October last year, the BJP chief rhetorically asked, "Why do our rivals like leaders of other countries instead that of India."

"What is the reason that the name of the person who divided the country is on their lips but, the name of Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel, who united the country does come on their lips. The people of Uttar Pradesh are not going to be lured by such people."

The remarks of Nadda came days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the issue of sugarcane should be raised in the elections and not the name of the Pakistani leader.

Mounting an attack on the SP-RLD alliance, Nadda said, "Earlier too, two boys had come to Uttar Pradesh and sometimes we saw brother-sister and also 'Bua-Babua' together.

"He (in an apparent reference to Akhilesh Yadav) always allies with different people. They will come and go and will only benefit themselves. If a happy, prosperous and developed Uttar Pradesh has to be made only the BJP can do that," the BJP chief said.

The BJP is getting a lot of love and support from the people, he claimed, adding, "No matter how much conspiracy the opposition hatches, the BJP is once again going to form the Yogi Adityanath government."

Nadda said the BJP's development model under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas, sabka vishvaas and sabka prayaas'. "The model of the SP, BSP and Congress is only the development of their families."

"Today, Akhilesh Yadav is promising free electricity. He who could not provide electricity to Uttar Pradesh during his rule, how can he provide free electricity?"

"There is a family in Uttar Pradesh, whose members were occupying seats right from the Zila panchayat to Parliament. It is a different matter that the members of this family have become unemployed now because the people of the state have rejected them," Nadda said.

The BJP chief also claimed that earlier criminals were not afraid of the police, but under Yogi Adityanath's rule, they have either been externed from Uttar Pradesh or have surrendered.

During the rule of the Akhilesh Yadav, "there were 300 riots" but no action was initiated against the accused. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government of Yogi Adityanath has made Uttar Pradesh riot-free, he claimed.

"People responsible for the exodus of industries are in jail today. Some of them are resting in jail, some are resting outside. These people should be allowed to rest, and the BJP, which works, should be allowed to serve," Nadda said.

Hitting out at the Congress, the BJP national president said that during UPA rule the agriculture budget was Rs 23,000 crore which has now increased to Rs 1,23,000 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)