Lucknow, Mar 10 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav remained in the party office till Thursday evening monitoring the poll results in which his party led alliance lost to the BJP-headed coalition.

There was no comment from him on the poll outcome till late night on Thursday.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP Triumphs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa And Manipur; AAP Decimates Congress in Punjab.

Party's national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI that Yadav had come to the office around 11.00 in the morning, and remained there throughout the day. He left for home in the evening.

When asked whether the SP chief talked about the poll results, Chaudhary said he will review the election outcome.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP Set to Retain Power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur; AAP Sweeps Punjab.

Yadav himself won from the Karhal assembly seat by a margin of 67,504 votes. He defeated Union minister SP Singh Baghel of the BJP.

However, his party (SP) and allies could not stop the BJP from getting re-elected for the second consecutive time in Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)