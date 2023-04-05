New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Former Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Wednesday conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously by President Droupadi Murmu and the award was received by his son Akhilesh Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

The award was conferred at the Padma Awards ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also Read | West Bengal: Indian Navy's Marine Commando Dies During Paradrop Exercise in Burdwan.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, had founded the Samajwadi Party. He died on October 10 at the age of 82. He was elected 10 times to Uttar Pradesh assembly and seven times to Lok Sabha and was popularly known as 'Netaji'

Mulayam Singh Yadav's name featured in this year's Padma Awards announced by the government on the eve of Republic Day.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Stationary Shop Owner Gets Income Tax Notice for Rs 12 Crore Transaction in Bhilwara, Says His Financial Data Misused.

Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian honour in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)