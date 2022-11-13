Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav and other family members attended a Peace Yajna on the 20th death anniversary in memory of Ranveer Singh Yadav in Saifai on Sunday.

Ranveer Singh Yadav was the nephew of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and father of the former MP of Mainpuri constituency Tej Pratap Singh Yadav. Ranveer Yadav was the first head of the Mainpuri Block and is also credited as being the founder of the Saifai Mahotsav.

Today, Akhilesh Yadav along with other family members visited the tomb built in memory of Ranveer Yadav and performed a peace yajna there. They were joined by hundreds of supporters and party members. People offered their oblations and laid wreaths on the picture of Ranveer Singh Yadav.

When questioned by the media about his visit, Akhilesh Yadav refused to comment.

Dharmendra Yadav, former MP of Badaun constituency talked about the upcoming Lok Sabha bypolls in Mainpuri. He declared that Mainpuri is Mulayam Singh Yadav's (Netaji) Karmabhoomi and that the BJP's claim of winning this seat with a record margin, would be crushed.

He further said, "Due to Netaji's sudden demise, we have to face this election. The party has fielded Dimple Yadav. She will have a historic victory from Mainpuri".

Notably, the Election Commission on Saturday, 5th of October, 2022, announced the dates of by-elections for the vacant Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in five states.

According to a notification by the ECI, Parliamentary Constituency Mainpuri will be going to the polls after the demise of Samajwadi Party veteran and MP Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10.

Samajwadi Party Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav died on October 10 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He took his last breath at 8:16 am. Mulayam Singh was cremated on October 11 at 3 pm at the Mela Ground in Saifai. Mulayam Singh Yadav was 82 years old.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday, the 10th of October, fielded Dimple Yadav, former MP and wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, as its candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.

Notably, Mainpuri is considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

The last date for filing nominations is November 17, while the date of scrutiny for nominations is November 18. The candidates will be able to withdraw their candidature till November 21.

The date for polling is December 5 while the date for counting votes is December 8. (ANI)

