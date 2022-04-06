Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Aligarh Muslim University administration and the Faculty of Medicine on Wednesday strongly condemned the content of a slide on the mythical reference of rape and issued a show-cause notice to Assistant Professor for hurting the religious sentiments of the students, staff and citizens.

Several tweets have been made to the Uttar Pradesh Police regarding Assistant Professor Dr Jitendra Kumar's post and people also slammed him for the indecent and obscene remarks on gods and goddesses.

After this incident came to the fore, the AMU administration has issued a show-cause notice to the accused Assistant Professor of the Department of Forensic Medicine and asked to submit his reply within 24 hours.

"The University has also set up a two-member enquiry committee on the recommendation of the Dean, Faculty of Medicine, Professor Rakesh Bhargava to look into the whole matter and suggest steps that this sort of incident does not recur," the AMU said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Dr Jitendra Kumar has submitted an unconditional apology. (ANI)

