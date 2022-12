New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Advising public servants to keep in mind the interests of the poorest of the poor, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said they should align their goals and aims with the broader goals of the nation.

She was addressing a group of officer trainees of Indian Police Service, Indian Postal Service, Indian Railway Accounts Service and Indian Revenue Service and officers of the Indian Radio Regulatory Service at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

"As public policy is a tool for social justice, public servants are the agents of social change. They have chosen public service as their career; therefore always remember that they are here to serve the nation," Murmu said.

She advised them to keep in mind the interests of the poorest of the poor.

The president said they have been selected for the positions carrying the highest responsibility.

"The governance system has huge confidence in their capabilities to implement the policies of national significance and thereby shape the future of the people. They are expected to follow a citizen-centric approach while taking decisions in their respective services," she said.

She advised them to be aware of their goals and actions. “They should align their goals and aims with the broader goals of the nation.”

The president said this is the era of technology and there is immense scope of innovation in the field of administration and governance. "Technology can be used to make governance more and more effective, speedy, transparent and people-oriented.”

Addressing the officer trainees of Indian Revenue Service, the president said they must remember that their twin role is to facilitate compliance of tax laws by taxpayers and also contribute to overall credible deterrence against tax evasion.

"Communications with taxpayers should be made more respectful and the system should move towards voluntary compliance," Murmu said, adding the faceless assessment scheme of the central government is aimed at bringing more transparency in governance.

She advised them to acquaint themselves with the new faceless environment.

Speaking about the functions of the Indian Radio Regulatory Service, the president said this service is very significant and has gained greater importance in recent years.

"The allocation of spectrum licenses, conducting spectrum auction and providing necessary clearances are some of the major responsibilities of this service,” she said, adding in the digital environment, adequate access to spectrum is necessary for expanding telecommunication networks and addressing the rising demand for data services.

She expressed confidence that officers of Indian Radio Regulatory Service would bring in new ideas and technologies for making and implementing relevant policies.

