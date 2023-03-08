Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Wednesday said all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a fair and transparent examination process for filling up various vacancies in different government departments.

The computer-based written test (CBT) of the aspiring candidates is scheduled from March 16 to April 5 at various examination centres across the Union territory, an official spokesman said.

He said the examination has been scheduled to be conducted in multiple batches at different centres, for which adequate arrangements have been put in place.

"The CBT shall be conducted under CCTV surveillance for maintaining transparency in the examination. Besides, low frequency jammers are being installed in all the examination centres to prevent the use of unfair means including cheating using bluetooth and wi-fi-enabled electronic devices,” the spokesman said.

He said in order to ensure that the examination process being adopted is completely secure and free from any kind of malpractice, a third party has been hired to review the examination process.

"The district magistrates concerned will issue prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code around the examination centres during the timing of examination, while a multi-layered structure for supervision has also been established with one centre observer and centre magistrate for each examination centre,” the spokesman said.

Besides, he said, senior officers shall also be deployed as general observer by the General Administration Department and IT professionals shall be deployed by the Information Technology Department for monitoring of the CBT.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police shall deploy security personnel for frisking and maintenance of law and order at each centre, the spokesman said.

The JKSSB cautioned the aspiring candidates against the activities of vested interests and advised them not to fall prey to the designs of touts and unscrupulous elements.

"If any candidate is approached by touts/unscrupulous elements in any matter pertaining to recruitments by JKSSB, they are advised to immediately report about such persons to the JKSSB,” the spokesman said.

He said the JKSSB will appreciate if specific information about such unscrupulous elements along with evidence is furnished to the board, enabling it to take appropriate legal action. "The identity of such candidates who will report about the unscrupulous elements shall be kept confidential."

The spokesman said the candidates found to be attempting or using any unfair means during the examination would be dealt with strictly and they may be debarred from appearing in future examinations.

