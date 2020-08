New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Tuesday attacked the BJP over its claim to provide medical insurance to poor Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh, stating that different parties should come up with solutions rather than issuing such statements.

Speaking to ANI, Prasada said, "In the state of UP not only poor Brahmins but all Brahmins need insurance because they are not feeling secure and protected."

This statement came after the BJP leader Umesh Dwivedi on Monday claimed that the BJP will provide medical insurance to poor Brahmins in the state.

Prasada said, "It is a very good thing that different political parties are now bringing up the issue of Brahmins. I welcome the courage. We have seen in the past months how these people were being killed."

"Different party leaders should not only give statements but should come up with solutions," he added.

Earlier, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said that Brahmins need honour and protection from the government before (they are given) insurance.

"The talk of giving insurance to poor Brahmins by the UP BJP government seems only to hide their shortcomings towards this caste, whereas Brahmins really needs honour and protection from the government before insurance. It is better if the government pays attention to this," tweeted Mayawati. (ANI)

