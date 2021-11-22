New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Consumers will not have to stand in long queues to avail the services of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) with the water utility on Monday deciding to move these services online.

People can generate bills, lodge billing-related grievances, apply for new water and sewer connections, address correction, permission for bore well etc. through the DJB's website -- www.djb.gov.in -- or the M-Seva mobile application, it said.

"DJB services will be made faceless and online portals introduced to bring them under one roof. Help desks will be set up in every zone to help each and every citizen of Delhi to avail the online services and register their grievances," Water Minister and DJB Chairman Satyendar Jain said after a meeting of the board.

The DJB has approved the decision to shift all the services of the zonal revenue offices online to smoothen out the existing glitches in the system and make it completely faceless, a statement issued by the board said.

"The step is aimed at delivering services to consumers in a transparent way and in a time-bound manner," Jain said.

This will have huge long-term benefits and people will not have to stand in queues from now on, he added.

The DJB has also approved the creation of 49 posts at the senior level for better coordination on the ongoing initiatives, especially those related to cleaning of the Yamuna and providing 24x7 water supply.

