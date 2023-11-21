New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Ahead of the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi came down heavily on the Bharat Rashra Samithi (BRS) over its 'Scamgress' advertisement saying that all the four tyres of KCR's (Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao) car have been deflated.

"It is clear that the 4Cs of BRS, that is, cheating, callousness, corruption and commission have deflated all the four wheels of KCR's car and judgement day is coming," Singhvi said speaking at a press conference on Tuesday.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Father Slits Throats of Two Sons With Kitchen Knife Due to Family Feud; Two-Year-Old Dies and Another Boy Critical.

The election symbol of the BRS party is a car within a pink ring with Bharat Rashtra Samithi written on it.

Accusing the BRS of issuing the 'Scamgress' advertisement targeting the Congress party without seeking permission from the Election Commission of India, Singhvi said, "The four crore people of Telangana has scared its leaders who are engaging in patent falsehoods, distortion of a gross kind, flagrant and egregious violation of the Model Code of Conduct."

Also Read | ED Attaches Properties Worth Rs 751 Crore of Congress-Linked Firm Associated Journals Ltd, Company Which Owns National Herald.

Mentioning the allegations as 'unverified' and 'distorted' raised in the 'Scamgress' advertisement, the senior Congress leader said that KCR stands for every possible scam one can think of.

"KCR stands not only for Kaleswaram Corruption Riddle but stands for every possible scam you can think of. Here they have the gall to issue soft advertisements like Scamgress which are completely unverified and distorted allegations," Singhvi said.

Pointing out the things that are evident from this 'Scamgress' advertisement, the Congress MP said, "Firstly no permission was taken for its release. Secondly, it is evident that their defeat is certain. Thirdly, since it is against the Congress, the BJP is nowhere in sight. Fourthly, the alliance between the BJP and KCR is visible through this."

Singhvi said that as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) circular, a party needs to get permission to issue any notification or advertisement from August 24.

Mentioning the possible reason by BRS for not seeking permission from the ECI, Singhvi said, "This shows that you were certain that these were unverified allegations and you would not have got permission for this."

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)