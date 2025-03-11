New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has called for a protest on March 17 at Delhi's Janta Mantar against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Addressing a press conference here today, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, spokesperson of the AIMPLB, said that the government wants to create division between Hindus and Muslims and desires unrest in the country.

"There have been continuous protests happening in various places, and press conferences are being held. We were supposed to hold a protest on March 13, but that day is Holi. On that day, the MPs will not be able to attend. Therefore, now we will hold a massive protest at Jantar Mantar on 17th March 2025," he said.

"People from all communities who supported us have been invited to this protest. Many MPs have also been invited to this protest. The BJP always spreads hatred, but at least we expect that their allied parties will not support the BJP in this decision," Ilyas added.

The AIMPLB spokesperson further highlighted that every endowment in the country has the same protection as the Waqf.

"To say that Waqf has special protection is wrong. The clause on 'Waqf by user' in this bill pertains to properties like mosques, dargahs, and burial grounds, which are not registered but are being used by Waqf as Waqf properties. Due to this, all unregistered properties will go," he said.

Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, General Secretary of the Board said that they tried to convince the government in every possible way, through all democratic means but their concerns were not heard.

"Now, we have no option but to go on a protest. The government wants to impose this amendment on us at any cost. We do not want the situation to worsen, but you (the government) want conflicts in every street and neighborhood, especially over mosques and cemeteries.We want to see a developed India, but in these circumstances, our dream cannot come true. This amendment is against the country. The government has misled our innocent Hindu brothers as well," Mujaddidi said.

He also emphasized that Muslims want development, but in these conditions, it will not be possible.

"We want to tell the government clearly to change its attitude. We are firm on our protest," he emphasized.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday criticised the handling of the Waqf Amendment Bill and alleged that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) process failed to uphold democratic norms.

Jairam Ramesh accused the committee of bypassing a clause-by-clause discussion and ignoring dissenting voices from opposition MPs and alleged that the Waqf Amendment Bill was "bulldozed" through the JPC.

The Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled in Parliament on February 13 amid uproar.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties. (ANI)

