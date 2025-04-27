Pune, Apr 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday rubbished reports about Pakistani nationals being missing in the state and said all of them were accounted for.

Fadnavis said arrangements are being made to deport Pakistani nationals from the state as per the Centre's directives.

Also Read | ‘Accused Gagged Her Mouth, Latched Door With Other Hand’: Man Who Entered Washroom and Raped Minor Girl in Dahisar in 2019 Awarded 20 Years in Jail.

Talking to reporters here, he said, "As the state's Home Minister, I request you not to run any wrong news on this issue. No Pakistani national is missing in Maharashtra, and all of them have been found. Arrangements have been made to deport them all, and there will be no Pakistani citizens left in the state. Everyone will be sent back by this evening or tomorrow," Fadnavis said.

The chief minister was in the city to attend a programme of the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

India has announced the revoking of all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27, as tension between the two countries has escalated over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.

The Maharashtra police have launched a drive to identify Pakistani nationals living across the state on various visas.

Speaking about the water situation in the state, Fadnavis said, "Water storage in the dams is low in April and May. Planning about water storage has been done. Currently, water storage is at 38 per cent in all dams in the state."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)