New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Emphasising unity across party lines on issues of national security, Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday said that the ongoing discussion on Operation Sindoor in Parliament will help reach a conclusion.

Khurshid, who was part of one of the outreach delegations for Operation Sindoor, said there is no better forum than Parliament to hold such a discussion.

"...The delegation went to different nations to raise concerns related to the security of India in front of strong and friendly nations...All parties are united when it comes to the national security of the nation...To know the reality, the discussion on Operation Sindoor is taking place in the Parliament," Khurshid said.

"...When there are two parties with different ideologies, there is a dialogue between them, and we reach a conclusion. There is no better place than Parliament for discussion..." he added.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opened the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, calling the military action "historic" and paying tribute to the armed forces.

"The Parliament is ready to discuss Operation Sindoor. First of all, I would like to extend my gratitude, on behalf of the House, to the brave jawans who have always been ready to sacrifice for the nation," Singh said.

Joining the discussion, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar clarified that there was no trade involved in any of India's conversations with the United States during the events of Operation Sindoor.

"I would like to inform the House that on May 9, U.S. Vice President JD Vance called the Prime Minister, warning of a massive Pakistani attack in the next few hours. The Prime Minister responded that if such an attack occurred, it would receive an appropriate response from our side," Jaishankar said.

He added, "First, at no point during our conversations with the United States was trade linked to the situation. Second, there was no call between the Prime Minister and President Trump from April 22--when Trump called to express sympathy--until June 17, when he contacted the Prime Minister in Canada to explain why he could not meet." (ANI)

