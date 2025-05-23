New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has questioned the central government over its diplomatic strategy on putting forward India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, claiming that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited over 90 countries in the last 11 years and proclaimed himself as a Vishwaguru, he ultimately had to "take help of the Opposition."

"After being in power for 11 years, visiting more than 90 countries, and proclaiming himself a vishwaguru, in the end, when we had to tell our side of the story to the world, Modi had to ask for support from the opposition. He had to take the opposition with him, and now an all-party delegation is being sent. This proves that all the diplomacy over the last 11 years was a failure," the Congress leader told ANI on Thursday.

She further criticised the PM for not meeting with the MPs part of the multiple delegations going to various countries to represent India and for also not calling a special session of Parliament till now to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

"Parliamentarians are being sent abroad to tell the world, but when will the Prime Minister speak to the same MPs? When will a special session of the Parliament be called?," Shrinate said.

She added further that India is already clear on protecting its integrity and the people from a terrorist attack, and questioned the need to tell the world about it.

"Now we have to go to a country like Congo and justify what we did. India will do all that it needs to protect our integrity and our people against a terrorist attack. Why do we have to tell the world? Now even if you want to tell, you are not capable, because you have devoted group which believes that freedom was achieved in 2014, who do not know the history, a diplomacy to be proud of, so you now have to take the Opposition with you," she said.

Earlier, some of the 7 delegations left India and met with various ministers of foreign countries. The delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde met with UAE's leadership, including the Minister for Tolerance on the significance of Operation Sindoor and reaffirmed India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism.

Another delegation, led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, went to Japan and met with the country's foreign minister, Takeshi Iwaya. (ANI)

