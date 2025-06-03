Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, who led an all-party delegation to Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, described the visit as "very positive" on Tuesday.

The delegation visited these countries as part of a global outreach initiative aimed at briefing key nations on Operation Sindoor and India's counter-terrorism efforts following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Cash at Judge's House Row: Centre to Table Impeachment Motion Against Justice Yashwant Varma in Upcoming Parliament Session.

Speaking after returning to India, Kanimozhi said that although the group had mostly opposition MPs and one BJP MP, it showed that India stands united despite political differences.

Kanimozhi also stressed that terrorism linked to Pakistan affects not only India but the whole world, and all countries must work together to stop it.

Also Read | Konkan Railway Plans To Trial Passenger Vehicle Transport on Trains in Line With Ro-Ro Service for Ganapati Festival 2025.

"The visit was a very positive one...the delegation mostly had opposition MPs and one BJP MP, which in itself was a message to the countries that India stands as one. In spite of our political differences, we stand together as one country... Every time there has been an act of terrorism in India, we have been able to trace it back to Pakistan. It just doesn't stop with India....the whole world has to be cautious in ending terror...no country should sponsor terrorism," she said.

Ambassador Manjeev S Puri, part of the same delegation, said that they visited Russia and four other European countries, and held high-level dialogues in all these countries.

He said all the countries showed zero tolerance for terrorism. He added that they explained the problem of state-sponsored terrorism and urged the world to take strict action against such states.

Puri said the visit helped build a better understanding and showed that India is united in fighting terrorism.

"...We visited five countries - Russia and 4 other important European countries. We held high-level dialogues in all these countries...I believe that everyone is standing with us, that there is zero-tolerance for terrorism...We also told them that this is not just terrorism but State-sponsored terrorism. So, the world must keep an eye on these States and strict action must be taken. I believe that people understand this and our visit was very important...When you tell people something all by yourself, the understanding among people increases. Second, this was all-party delegation and everyone appreciated this a lot - that the whole of our nation is united and we are displaying a sort of national resolve," Puri said.

The delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, also included Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)