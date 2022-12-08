Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India, December 8 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that all the people of India are Hindus and that whoever considers India as his motherland is a Hindu, irrespective of religion.

At the closing ceremony of the third Sangh Shiksha organized by the RSS in Nagpur, he said, "All the people of India are Hindus. Whoever considers India as his motherland is a Hindu. Be it a follower of any religion, whatever the dress. This is the truth and Sangh speaks this truth out loud. This is because we have been united for hundreds of years."

Bhagwat also said that India's presidency in G20 was not ordinary.

"It is clearly visible that everyone needs India. It is not an ordinary thing that India got the G20 presidency. It's the beginning. We've to cover a long distance. The entire society needs to walk together as India can't become Vishwa Guru through an organisation or institution," the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat further said that to make India an "Atmanirbhar" (self-reliant), we have to avoid being imitators.

"If we are imitators, Indian would never become Atma-Nirbhar. The Sangh teaches four things- to worship the country, goodwill, repaying the national debt, following personal and social discipline," Bhagwat said. (ANI)

